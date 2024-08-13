A 54-year-old woman has been arrested following an alleged attack with an edged weapon.

Windsor Police state that shortly before 6 p.m. on August 11, a woman was admitted to Windsor Regional Hospital with a head injury.

Officers learned the victim had been been struck in the head with a weapon following an argument with an individual at a residence in the 1900 block of Dominion Boulevard.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers quickly located and arrested the suspect outside of a house in the 1700 block of Dominion Blvd.

The 54-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.