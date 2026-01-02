The puck drops Friday morning at the 2026 Windsor Wild Winter Classic Female Hockey Tournament.

The tournament is put on by the Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association and features 54 female hockey teams from Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

Association executive vice-president Rebecca Reaume says the three-day event takes place at the WFCU Centre and Forest Glade Arena.

She says the tournament continues to grow.

"We are really excited this year because we have 54 female hockey teams from all across Ontario, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana, and almost half of the teams are American, which is really a beautiful symbol currently," she says.

Reaume says they're proud to have teams coming from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana.

"It's wonderful for our local community," says Reaume. "It has a really great economic and social impact because we have families coming in from out of town and staying at hotels, supporting local businesses and local restaurants."

She says there's plenty of excitement for this year's event.

"We have so many community members, so many family members, and so many members of our Sun Parlour Female Hockey Association that have stepped up and that have contributed in small ways and big ways, and we really couldn't do it without everyone involved," she says.

It's the 23rd year for the female hockey tournament.

The tournament includes travel and house league teams from U13 to U22.

It also includes a skill competition happening Friday night at the WFCU Centre starting at 8:30 p.m.