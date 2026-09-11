52,000 Toyota Highlander vehicles now under recall as more cars added

FILE- In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility vehicles and a Camry sedan are parked on the empty storage lot outside a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Toyota is recalling 10,000 more of its Highlander models due to issues with the seatback recliners.

In a notice posted on Thursday, the auto manufacturer stated that it is recalling 52,750 vehicles from model years 2021 to 2025. It is also recalling Highlander Hybrid vehicles from those same model years.

The recall updates information posted in March that stated Toyota was recalling 40,000 of the cars for model years 2021 to 2023.

The notice stated that the seatback recliners for the second-row seats in certain vehicles may have been improperly manufactured.

As a result, the seatbacks may not lock into position and could move in a crash.

The manufacturer recommended not using the second-row seats to transport passengers until the recall repairs have been completed.

Owners will be notified by mail and will be advised to take their vehicle to a dealership to replace the spring in the second-row seatback recliner assemblies.

Since the beginning of 2026, Toyota has recalled several of its models for various issues.

In January, it published a recall notice for 12,179 Toyota Tundra trucks from model years 2024 and 2025, due to a faulty rear-view camera.

In February, the car company put out another recall notice for nearly 20,000 vehicles of its Prius model, due to a risk of its rear doors opening while driving.

In August, it recalled more than 11,000 Camry vehicles in Canada due to a display issue that could cause turn signals, hazard lights and certain warning sounds to stop working at startup.

That Canadian recall was part of a larger global recall involving about 655,000 Camrys. In the United States, more than 508,000 model year 2025-26 Camry hybrids are affected.