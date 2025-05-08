A drug trafficking investigation in Chatham-Kent has led to multiple arrests.

On May 1, shortly before 9 p.m., members of the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence in Chatham. Another warrant was executed on a vehicle associated with the investigation.

Upon entering the residence, multiple individuals were located and arrested for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

As a result of the search, a number of items were seized including 258 grams of fentanyl, 11 grams of meth, packaging materials, digital scales, a debt list, three BB guns, one BB gun rifle, and a significant amount of Canadian currency.

The total estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $52,000.

As a result, a 49-year-old Chatham woman faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

A 41-year-old man from Chatham was charged with five counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

And a 43-year-old man and a 46-year-old man, both from Chatham, each face two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

All four suspects have been held in custody pending bail hearings.