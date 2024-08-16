A 51-year-old man has been charged with multiple offences following a hit-and-run collision in Amherstburg.

According to police, on Wednesday, August 14, shortly after 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in the 9400 block of Malden Road.



Upon arrival, officers discovered two vehicles with substantial damage.



Police determined an eastbound pickup truck had veered into westbound traffic and collided with two vehicles, but despite losing a front tire in the collision the truck continued on westbound.



No one was injured as a result of the collision, according to police.



Officers then quickly located the vehicle and arrested the driver at Middle Side Road and 2nd Concession Road North.



The driver, Chad Patrick White, has been charged with:



- Failing to stop after an accident



- Operation of a vehicle while prohibited

- Impaired operation of a motor vehicle

- Excessive blood alcohol concentration

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- Failing to comply with a release order

White was issued a Canada-wide driving ban in May.



Then in July, he was placed on conditions to remain in his residence at all times, stemming from several charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, choking, uttering threats, possession of scheduled substance, and failing to comply with a release order.

