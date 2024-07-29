The Windsor Police Service has arrested and charged a 51-year-old man in connection to a kidnapping investigation.

Police state that just before 12:30 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1700 block of Marentette Road for a report of an assault.

When police arrived on scene, they located a male victim bleeding from the lip. Officers determined through investigation that the victim had an ongoing disagreement with the suspect.

The suspect allegedly picked up the victim in a car under the pretense of discussing the matter and drove to a residence in the 1400 block of Lincoln Road.

When the victim and suspect arrived at the home, police say the victim was dragged towards the residence, assaulted, and threatened.

While the suspect was distracted, the victim escaped and fled the scene, sustaining minor physical injuries.

Officers located the suspect at his residence on Lincoln and arrested him without incident. He has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, and uttering death threats.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.