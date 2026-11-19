The Windsor Police Service Headquarters at the intersection of Chatham Street and Goyeau Street in downtown Windsor.

Charges have been laid against a variety store owner in Windsor following a sexual assault investigation.

Windsor police say officers responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 900 block of Howard Avenue on Sunday, November 8, just after 8 a.m.

Investigators say a woman went to the store earlier that morning, and the owner allegedly attempted to kiss her and touched her in a sexual manner without her consent.

Police say the woman repeatedly asked the man to stop before leaving the store.

She contacted Windsor police to report the incident, and following further investigation, the male owner was arrested.

A 50-year-old man is charged with sexual assault.