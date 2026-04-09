Windsor Police have arrested a 50-year-old man wanted in connection with sexual assault and forcible confinement following an eight-hour standoff.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, officers responded to a report of a woman in crisis at a home in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road.

Officers learned that the woman had been lured to a man's home, where she was allegedly given an unknown substance that caused her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, she discovered she had been sexually assaulted.

Police state that when the woman tried to leave, the suspect forcibly restrained her on a bed, stole her money and cellphone, and barricaded the door from the outside using screws.

An individual passing by later heard her struggling and helped her escape.

Police quickly surrounded the home. The suspect was later found hiding in the home's attic and refused to exit.

Following an eight-hour standoff, he surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, robbery, and administering a noxious substance.

The Windsor Police Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.