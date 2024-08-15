LOS ANGELES - A prosecutor says five people have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including the actor's assistant and two doctors.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada announced the charges Thursday, saying the doctors supplied Perry with a large amount of ketamine and even wondered in a text message how much the former "Friends" star would be willing to pay.



An assistant found Perry face down in his hot tub on Oct. 28, and paramedics who were called immediately declared him dead.



His autopsy, released in December, found that the amount of ketamine in his blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery.

