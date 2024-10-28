Charges have been laid following a 5-hour standoff in Windsor.

Police were called to the 3300-block of Ypres Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and learned a male suspect forcibly entered a woman's home, contrary to a court order, and refused to leave.

Investigators say the man threatened and assaulted the woman who eventually fled and got help.

A perimeter around the property was set up when the suspect refused to leave and negotiators were called in.

Members of the Emergency Services Unit entered the property just after midnight and made an arrest after a brief struggle.

Two officers were assaulted but did not need medical attention.

A 31-year old man is charged with forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death and other offences.