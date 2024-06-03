The University of Windsor is getting ready to celebrate 5,000 graduates.

The university will host its 2024 Spring Convocation starting on Tuesday (June 4) at the Toldo Lancer Centre to celebrate the academic achievements of the students.



Ceremonies will run until June 7, with the university awarding diplomas during several sessions.



The university is also handing out three honorary degrees to Gail Donner, Allan Gregg, and Wanda Thomas Bernard.



Donner is a professor emerita and former dean at the Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing a the University of Toronto while Gregg is a co-founder of Decima Research and the Strategic Counsel.



Thomas Bernard is a Canadian Senator for Nova Scotia.

