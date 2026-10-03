4th annual YQG Green Expo to be held at WFCU Centre

Wires and electronic e-waste is pictured at the North Vancouver, recycle depot, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

One person’s junk is another’s treasure.

The 4th annual YQG Green Expo will be held in Windsor today, which encourages the community to donate items that could still be used.

The event will feature an indoor trade show with up to 50 booths, a drop-off and drive-thru for a range of household goods, a career expo, a clothing, book and puzzle swap, and a new outdoor landscape display.

Elizabeth Elias-Hernandez, Founder of YQG Green, says anyone is welcome to drop their items off.

“We have local charity partners that will do an outdoor recycle drive-thru, so please ensure anything that you want to discard, come out and donate it to local charities or recycle it properly.”

She says the swap is new this year.

“We are excited, we are using our first annual clothing and book swap indoors as well. So a lot of people might want to swap their puzzles and get another one, and that way we don’t have to throw them out.”

Elias-Hernandez says this event is great to encourage sustainability locally.

“There are things that you could donate versus throwing things out... like the e-waste. Don’t throw them in the garbage; we can collect them and do good for local charities.”

The Expo will be held at the WFCU Centre.

It will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.