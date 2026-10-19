4th annual Pastabilities Luncheon today

Left to right: CEO of UHC June Muir, chef Adelina Sisti-DeBlasis, chef Michael Sisti seen in the UHC kitchen in Windsor, ont. on Oct. 16, 2025. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Enjoy a bowl of spaghetti, gnocchi or linguine today for a good cause.

The UHC Hub of Opportunities is trying to tackle hunger in the community by hosting its 4th annual Pastabilities Luncheon at the Ciociaro Club.

It brings together 25 local restaurants serving various pasta dishes to raise money to address food insecurity.

Last year, 1,200 people attended and $59,000 was raised.

UHC CEO and Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association President June Muir says doors open at 11 a.m.

“You’ll get a bowl, you’ll be able to pick three restaurants, try the pasta, vote for your favorite pasta dish and at the same time 100% of proceeds go towards UHC fight against hunger in our community.”

Muir adds this is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We have our community kitchen, our food rescue program, we do lots for the community and people realize today that many people are food insecure and so by buying a lunch you’re able to help us and put the money towards fighting food insecurity,” she said.

100% of proceeds support the UHC Food Bank, Community Kitchen, and Plentiful Harvest Food Rescue Program.

The luncheon runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Takeout is available for people who can’t stay for a sit down meal.