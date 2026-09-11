49ers rout Rams in NFL’s first Australia game behind Purdy’s three TD passes

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers enjoyed every moment of their weeklong Australian adventure. They gradually adjusted their body clocks, enjoyed Melbourne’s sights and tastes — and then they dominated a division rival in the NFL’s first regular-season game Down Under.

The Los Angeles Rams only boomeranged in 28 hours before kickoff, and they flew back out with their Super Bowl aspirations in disarray after getting thrashed in a historic season opener.

Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson and Deebo Samuel caught touchdown passes from Brock Purdy, and the Niners routed the Rams 27-7 Friday.

Purdy passed for 205 yards against the Rams’ ineffective defense at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 100,021 fans, the seventh-largest regular season crowd in NFL history. Australia’s sporting capital reveled in its first real taste of American football — and in a dominant win by the 49ers, who had already won many Aussies’ affection by traveling to Melbourne a week earlier than the Rams.

“It was definitely worth it to come a little bit early,” said Evans, who caught six passes in a strong 49ers debut. “We definitely got acclimated. ... All the guys attacked it. We didn’t complain. We actually enjoyed being here in Melbourne.”

A party atmosphere prevailed even with a Friday morning kickoff necessary for U.S. television. The fans got another memorable chapter in this NFC West rivalry as the 49ers surprisingly blasted the touted Rams with superior play on both sides of the ball.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said the historic, hulking arena “felt gladiator-ish. ... It felt like home once we got here. I’m glad the guys played like it, too.”

Kyren Williams scored the NFL’s first Australian touchdown on a 5-yard rush to begin the second quarter, but the 49ers took control from there, scoring the final 24 points.

While Purdy’s offense managed enough big plays to win, the San Francisco defense frustrated NFL MVP Matthew Stafford into a 15-of-25 performance for just 155 yards. The Niners defense now led by longtime Rams coordinator Raheem Morris held the NFL’s best offense last season to 290 yards and one score, even stopping Stafford on a fourth-down quarterback sneak from the San Francisco 1 in the third quarter.

“Probably only had two good drives, to be honest,” Stafford said. “Not enough good stuff on offense. We didn’t do the things that we’re accustomed to doing. Too many times, we were on different pages. That starts with me.”

Garrett has a quiet debut

While San Francisco’s Fred Warner and Nick Bosa both had big moments in their first games back from lengthy injury absences, Myles Garrett was practically invisible in his Rams debut after missing much of training camp with aches, recording zero tackles. The reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year finally acknowledged after the game that his knee injury has him at less than full health.

“This was the worst version of myself that I’ve put out there, and I’ve got to be better,” Garrett said.

Rams’ travel plans are scrutinized

Much of the pregame talk for this trip centered around the teams’ starkly differing methods of preparation: The 49ers ingratiated themselves to the local fans as their body clocks adjusted, while the Rams stayed home until less than two days before kickoff, keeping their body clocks on California time.

“I know there’s gonna be a lot of narratives that appropriately put the blame on me, and then we’ll move forward the right way,” coach Sean McVay said. “I don’t believe (the travel plan) is why we didn’t play well enough. I really don’t.”

Niners take control

Both teams started with understandable sluggishness for a 10:35 a.m. kickoff, but Williams’ TD run finally got the crowd cheering. The quarterbacks then traded interceptions before Purdy shook off a shaky start and found former Rams receiver Robinson on a 39-yard post route.

San Francisco surged out of halftime, with Samuel’s 45-yard kickoff return leading to Evans’ TD catch over new Rams cornerback Jaylen Watson.

The Rams drove deep into the red zone, but after Puka Nacua was ruled down inches outside the goal line, the 49ers stuffed Stafford. San Francisco’s responded with a 99-yard drive ending in Samuel’s TD grab.

Up next

The 49ers host Miami on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Rams host the New York Giants on Monday, Sept. 21.

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See AP’s full NFL coverage here

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press