One man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into a commercial break-in and motor vehicle theft in Windsor.

Windsor police say in the early hours of September 11, 2025, a suspect approached a business in the 3400 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Investigators say he forced entry into the building and removed keys from an after-hours key box, which he then used to steal a 2017 Ford Fusion parked on the lot.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in Essex on September 13.

As a result of the investigation, the Windsor Police Auto Theft Unit identified a suspect who was arrested October 15 in the 2500 block of Chandler Road.

A 49-year-old man is charged with break-and-enter at a place other than a dwelling, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.

The Auto Theft Unit reminds owners to take precautions to protect their vehicles from theft.

Investigators recommend using aftermarket tracking devices, such as AirTags or GPS systems, which can greatly assist in locating a vehicle if it is stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.