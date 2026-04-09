A $4.8-million investment at a local manufacturing plant.

Aalbers Tool and Mold Inc. is investing over $4.1-million while the provincial government is contributing $726,000 through the Regional Development Program's Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

This funding was announced Wednesday and has been used to purchase and install two new advanced manufacturing equipment pieces to enhance existing operations, and will create six new jobs at the plant.

Aalbers Tool and Mold designs, builds, and services precision plastic injection molds, primarily for the automotive industry.

The first new machine is called a Kuraki and is known for precision in large, complex molds. That machine has already been purchased and is in use at the plant. The second machine is called an Electrical Discharge Machine (EDM) which uses precise electrical sparks to cut materials into complex shapes.

Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says a full year after U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day", the community continues to thrive on a number of investments like this one.

"I remember that day well because we had an announcement that day for the opening of the Minth plant, or the ground-breaking of it, and now look at it today, it is on its way, and that was a vote of confidence in our economy. So, what these investments mean is truly a confidence in our economy because the government of Ontario is a supporter, but the major investments come from the owners."

Gary Aalbers, CEO for Aalbers Tool and Mold, says they did experience some hiccups in 2025 following the uncertainty of tariffs, but says the company was able to bounce back and prosper - especially with investments like the one announced on Wednesday.

He says the first machine is up and running, and the second machine will be in the plant in 2027.

"The other machine is going to be an EDM machine, which is an Electrical Discharge Machine, and it does the finishing touches, the intricate parts of the mold that we can't physically cut with a round cutter... it can finalize those."

He says this was a welcomed investment.

"The money was for the machines alone, but the six employees that we're going to hire will not be strictly working on that machine. That machine will allow us to do more volume so therefore we can hire another toolmaker, and another program manager, so it all goes down the line."

Aalbers says each machine is between $2-million and $3-million a piece.

Aalbers Tool and Mold employs approximately 110 individuals.