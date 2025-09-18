U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has stopped a total of 475.95 kilograms of cocaine from coming into Canada at Ambassador Bridge last Thursday.

CBP flagged the trailer for inspection on Sept. 11, which revealed 'several bricks of a white powdery substance concealed within multiple boxes and two duffel bags.'

Officers tested it and it was confirmed to be cocaine.

"Preventing the scourge of dangerous narcotics from harming our communities is an essential part of our border security mission and we’ll continue to hold the line against the illicit drug trade," said Marc Calixte, port director for the Port of Detroit.

The cocaine, truck, and trailer were seized. A citizen of India is facing federal prosecution.

So far this fiscal year, the Detroit Field Office has seized more than 4,300 pounds of cocaine and almost 1,000 pounds of meth.