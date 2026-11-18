Windsor Police have charged four suspects after $47,000 in drugs and cash were seized. Nov. 18, 2026 (Windsor Police/X)

Four suspects have been arrested and charged following a large drug bust.

Following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking, Windsor Police’s Drugs and Guns Unit and Emergency Services Unit executed search warrants on Monday, Nov. 16, at three residences in the 600 block of Lily Mac Boulevard, the 1500 block of Lauzon Road, and the 600 block of Ducharme Street.

Officers arrested four individuals who were present at the homes during the searches.

During the searches, police seized a Glock 19 Gen5 9 mm handgun, nearly 280 grams of cocaine, over 300 oxycodone tablets, and over 50 hydromorphone tablets.

Officers also seized over $9,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, a debt list, and multiple cellphones.

The drugs and cash are valued at over $47,000.

As a result, one 23-year-old is facing 13 drug-trafficking and firearm-related charges, another 23-year-old is facing three drug-trafficking charges, a 24-year-old is facing six charges with the majority of the offences being drug-related, and a 25-year-old is facing eight charges related to drug trafficking and firearm offences.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Windsor Police.