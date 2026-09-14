47-year old man charged with sexual assault of 16-year old boy

Windsor police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault involving a teenage boy.

The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit received a report in July pertaining to a 16-year old.

Investigators learned the victim met a 47-year old man at a fitness facility on Enterprise Way in the summer of 2025.

Police say the suspect invited the teen to his home where alcohol was provided and after the victim became intoxicated, he was sexually assaulted.

After disclosing the incident to his parents, police were called.

Jomar Paringit Velasquez, also known as “Tito”, turned himself in on August 21st and is charged with sexual assault.

Police believe there may be other victims who are urged to contact CASA at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4903.