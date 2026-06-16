46-year-old woman facing impaired driving charges after two parked vehicles hit in Windsor

A woman has been arrested and charged with impaired driving after a vehicle crashed into two parked cars in Windsor.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, Windsor police officers responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the 1400 block of George Avenue.

Officers learned that a Jeep collided with a parked vehicle before fleeing the scene. A short distance away, the Jeep struck a second parked vehicle.

When officers located and spoke with the driver, they detected a strong odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

She was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

A 46-year-old woman is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, and failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 7032.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.