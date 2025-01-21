A 46-year-old Windsor man has been arrested and charged by Chatham-Kent Police.

The man, who is wanted by Windsor Police, was found violating the curfew and weapons conditions (shotgun shells) of his release order.

He was arrested in the early morning hours on Friday (Jan 17) and charged with two counts of failing to comply with the release order.

The suspect was also found in possession of a small quantity of meth, fentanyl, oxycodone, and a few other unrecognizable substances.

He was also charged with possession for the purpose for trafficking and was held for bail.