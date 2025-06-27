The Windsor Police Service has charged a 46-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a child.

On June 25, the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a four-year-old boy had been sexually assaulted by an adult male the previous evening.

The investigation revealed the suspect, described as a family friend, allegedly committed the assault while alone with the child during an unsupervised outing.

The child's parent noticed significant injuries after the incident, prompting an immediate trip to the hospital and a call to police.

Before officers could locate the suspect, he had crossed the border into Michigan.

Investigators quickly issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, and on June 27, members of the United States Marshals Service, with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad, located and arrested the suspect at a residence in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The man will be returned to Windsor, where he faces charges of aggravated sexual assault and sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age.

To protect the identity and privacy of the victim, no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.