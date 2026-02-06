A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged by Windsor Police following a large drug bust.

In February, the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspect believed to be trafficking illicit substances within the Glengarry Housing Complex.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 5, members of DIGS, along with the Emergency Services Unit located and arrested a suspect at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Following the arrest, officers executed a search warrant at the home and seized 39 grams of fentanyl, 53 grams of cocaine, and one gram of meth, with a value of nearly $8,000. A debt list, a digital scale, and cash were also seized.

A 46-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.