A man has been arrested, and a weapon and drugs have been seized following a disturbance in a restaurant earlier this week.

Windsor Police were called to a restaurant in the 90 block of Wyandotte Street East on Monday (June 30) shortly after 1 p.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance and threatening others within the restaurant.

Witnesses had reported that the suspect was armed and challenging others to fight.

Officers quickly arrived and arrested the suspect without incident. No physical injuries were reported.

A search of the man led to the seizure of a pair of brass knuckles, nearly 32 (31.6) grams of fentanyl, 30 hydromorphone tablets, and over $5,100 in cash.

As a result, a 45-year-old man has been charged with three counts of failure to comply with a probation order, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.