A 45-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in in connection with an online child luring investigation.

On Thursday, January 16, the Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit with assistance from the Windsor Police Service ICE Unit located the man in Amherstburg and arrested him without incident.

The man is facing charges for allegedly attempting to lure a child under the age of 16 years of age for a sexual purpose through online communication platforms.

Following his arrest, the man was later released from custody with a future court date in Chatham.

The victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

The investigations remain ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chatham police or Crime Stoppers.