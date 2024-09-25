Windsor police have arrested 19 people and have laid 45 charges after a retail theft operation last week.

The Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit partnered with loss prevention teams at local stores between September 18 and 20 to thwart retail theft.



According to police, about $2,300 worth of stolen property was recovered.



Of the 19 people arrested, three are youths, 11 are repeat theft suspects and four were wanted on outstanding warrants.

