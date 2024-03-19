45 charges have been laid after a commercial motor vehicle blitz in Essex County.

It happened on Monday, March 18 in Tecumseh on Highway 3.



Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County teamed up with LaSalle police and the Ministry of Transportation to conduct the blitz.



26 vehicles were checked resulting in 45 charges.



The OPP say 12 vehicles were placed out of service with one of the vehicles having their plates removed.



Some offences include having a flat tire, broken leaf springs, the vehicle was overweight, or the annual inspection was expired.



Police say operating a commercial motor vehicle with major defects can be extremely dangerous to everyone out on the road.

