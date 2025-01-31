A 44-year-old woman is facing charges after driving double the speed limit in LaSalle.

LaSalle Police state that on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 9400 block of Malden Road.

The woman was driving double the speed limit - travelling at 100 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver was charged with stunt driving that resulted in an automatic licence suspension for 30 days, and a 14 day vehicle impoundment.

Police state that at the time of the offence there were a number of school buses nearby with students on board.

Police are stressing the importance of safe driving practices when school buses are nearby as they make frequent stops and drop off children who then cross the road.