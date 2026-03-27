A 44-year-old Chatham man has been charged in connection to an online child luring investigation.

On March 15, Chatham-Kent police started investigating the incident, where they said the accused was believed to be luring a child under 16 for a sexual purpose through social media.

On March 20, officers arrested the man in Chatham without incident.

The victim has been identified and police said they are working with them to ensure they receive the appropriate support.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released.