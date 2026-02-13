A 43-year-old man arrested for assault is now facing 14 additional charges after a loaded stolen firearm and illegal drugs were seized.

On Wednesday, Feb. 11, members of the Ontario Provincial Police-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Unit located and arrested the man in the 1800 block of Cabana Road.

The man was wanted on charges of assault, assault with a weapon, and theft after a physical altercation the previous day.

During a search following his arrest, officers seized a loaded stolen Iver Johnson .32 calibre revolver with ammunition, along with suspected drugs including 21 grams of cocaine, over six grams if fentanyl, over 200 hydromorphone tablets, over 200 clonazepam tablets, four digital scales, and Canadian cash.

He's now facing 14 charges, some of which include four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime, breach of probation, among others.

Anyone with further information on the incident are urged to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.