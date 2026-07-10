43-year-old man charged in child sexual assault investigation

Windsor police have laid a charge in a child sexual assault investigation.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on July 5 just after 7 p.m.

Investigators say during the early morning hours of July 1, a 43-year-old man led a 17-year-old girl behind a business in the 400 block of Pitt Street West.

Police say, once there, the man removed both his own clothing and the girl’s clothing before sexually assaulting her.

The man is charged with sexual assault.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) at 519-255-6700, ext. 4903, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.