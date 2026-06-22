43-year-old man arrested following weekend stabbing

A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 20, around 10:45 a.m., Windsor Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 300 block of Church Street.

When officers arrived, they located a 31-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Members of the Windsor Police City Centre Patrol located and arrested the suspect within minutes at the intersection of University Avenue West and Dougall Avenue.

The 43-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.