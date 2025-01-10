A 42-year-old man from Chatham is facing a string of charges following a search warrant.

On Wednesday, January 8, at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team arrested the man during a traffic stop that stemmed from a drug investigation.

A search warrant for the car, a black Volkswagen Tiguan SUV, was executed, where officers located a loaded .40 calibre handgun, nearly 130 grams of cocaine, six oxycodone tablets, and a digital scale.

Police then conducted a search warrant at the man's residence on Pearl Crescent in Chatham where a number of items were seized including a loaded .22 calibre revolver handgun, eight grams of methamphetamine, 0.7 grams of fentanyl, 1.4 grams of cocaine, 15 codeine tablets, 26 clonazepam tablets, 47 tabs of lysergic acid, debt lists, as well as numerous rounds of ammunition.

The total street value of the controlled substances is estimated at $13,000.

The man is facing a total of 11 charges including seven drug possession charges, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

The suspect is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.