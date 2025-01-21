A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a fentanyl seizure.

On January 17, members of the Drugs and Guns Enforcement (DIGS) Unit executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of McKay Avenue after receiving information that a man was trafficking drugs and possibly in possession of a firearm.

At the scene, officers arrested the 42-year-old man, as well as three other individuals. A search of the home uncovered 12.9 grams of fentanyl, three morphine capsules, and four oxycodone pills, with a total street value of over $3,500.

Officers also seized five pellet guns, a crossbow, and four arrows.

Further investigation revealed the suspect was under three orders prohibiting him from possessing firearms, he has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and 18 counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

A 23-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene and charged with breaching her probation. The two other people located inside the residence were released without charges.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.