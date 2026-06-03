4,100 students graduating from the University of Windsor this week

It’s graduation time for thousands of University of Windsor students.

The university will celebrate more than 4,100 graduates during its 125th Spring Convocation this week across nine ceremonies at the Toldo Lancer Centre.

Two honorary Doctor of Laws degrees, top student awards and the achievements of students spanning arts, science, law, engineering, business, education, nursing and human kinetics will be celebrated.

The ceremonies will also include the presentation of honorary degrees to two distinguished Canadians including broadcaster Joe Bowen - the longtime radio voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Honourable Michael H. Tulloch, Chief Justice of Ontario.

The ceremonies will be presided over by Chancellor Dwight Duncan and President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. J.J. McMurtry.

Ceremony times include:

June 2:

9:30 a.m. - Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences - Psychology, Social Work, Women’s and Gender Studies

2:30 p.m. - Faculty of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences - All other programs

June 3:

9:30 a.m. - Odette School of Business - Undergraduate and Graduate programs

2:30 p.m. - Faculty of Nursing & Faculty of Human Kinetics - Undergraduate and Graduate programs

June 4:

9:30 a.m. - Faculty of Science - All programs except Computer Science

2:30 p.m. - Faculty of Science - Computer Science

7 p.m. - Faculty of Engineering - Undergraduate and Graduate programs

June 5: