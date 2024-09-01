A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an alleged attack with a machete.

Windsor Police say early in the morning on Saturday (Aug. 31), officers responded to a report of an assault in the 2700 block of Howard Avenue.

When officers arrived they located two victims, one of whom had an injury to his head that was consistent with a slash wound.

The victim was taken to hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police state that an altercation had occurred between the two victims and a man inside a nearby motel room. When the argument became physical, the man allegedly pulled out a machete from under a mattress and assaulted both victims.

Police did not locate the suspect after a search of the motel and surrounding area. However, officers found and arrested the man when he attempted to return to his motel room shortly after 10:30 a.m. that morning.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of uttering threats to cause death, assault, and aggravated assault.