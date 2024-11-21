A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police were able to prevent a break-and-enter in east Windsor.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Windsor Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a business in the 3100 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and spotted a suspect attempting to flee on foot. Following a brief foot chase, officers arrested the suspect.

The man has been charged with break-and-enter, and possession of break-and-enter tools.

The business sustained damage from a broken window. Police recovered stolen gift cards - which were returned to the business.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.