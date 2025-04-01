Windsor Police have arrested a 40-year-old man following a five-hour standoff in Walkerville.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 1, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad attended a residence in the 700 block of Chilver Road to execute a warrant.

Police state that when they arrived, the man refused to comply with the officers commands to exit the residence.

Officers then surrounded the property and engaged the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit and trained negotiators to resolve the situation.

After the five-hour long standoff, the man surrendered and was arrested without further incident.

He was wanted on an outstanding warrant.