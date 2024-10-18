A large increase in distracted driving deaths in Ontario compared to last year.

The Ontario Provincial Police state that the number of fatal collisions caused by distracted driving on the roads they patrol has increased by more than 40 per cent compared to this time last year.

OPP primarily patrols the province's highways and says it has recorded a total of 296 fatal crashes in 2024, of those, 63 people were killed in collisions where inattentiveness was the main cause.

This is compared to mid-October's number in 2023 that saw a total of 287 people killed in collisions, where 43 of those were due to distracted driving.

Provincial Constable Steven Duguay says as technology advances they're seeing the increase in distracted driving.



"It's worrisome because they're treating it like 'if I get behind the wheel of a car, and I'm getting somewhere, I'm going to take that time to get caught up on a text message, on an email, maybe on a phone call'. And being distracted behind the wheel as they're doing it, and forgetting how much concentration and attention it takes to be behind the wheel and to be driving with other drivers on the road."



He says anything that takes your attention from the road is distracted driving.



"We can look at it in two ways, we can talk about the cellphones, or mobile devices, but anything you do behind the wheel when you're driving that takes away from your attention, and distracting you, it could be distracted driving whether it's eating, drinking."



Constable Duguay says keep your phones out of reach.



"Put it in a bag in the backseat, or in the trunk. A lot of our vehicles are equip with hands-free technology where you can answer a telephone call through your vehicle, that way you can still answer a call but you're not distracted or tempted to pick up that device and use it while you're driving."



Duguay adds that it's important to not be distracted to protect yourself, and other drivers around you.

Distracted driving fines can be as high as $1,000 and include a three-day suspension for a first offence.