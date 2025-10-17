Four people have been arrested, including a Windsor man, following a daring break-in at a business in Ridegtown.

Chatham-Kent police say around 5:30 a.m. on September 11th, a pick-up truck reversed into a storefront window on Main Street West causing $60,000 in damage.

Two people then entered the store and removed a large quantity of merchandise worth $10,000 before fleeing the scene.

Officers quickly found the suspect's vehicle and they were led to a nearby home which was then raided by the Emergency Response Team and Intelligence Unit.

Items connected to the break and enter were seized and a 50-year old man from Chatham was arrested.

Three other suspects were identified including a 41-year-old man from Windsor, a 42-year-old Leamington man and a 43-year old woman from Chatham.

Charges include: Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Breaking and Entering.