4 dead in ‘one of the worst’ peacetime military tragedies: PM. Follow the ‘rapidly’ evolving situation here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says four service members are dead and dozens others are wounded after an explosion resulted in a “violent, fast-moving fire” at a military base in Alberta on Saturday.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire broke out in a training area at CFB Wainwright at approximately 4 p.m. local time Saturday before spreading rapidly beyond its boundaries.

“Yesterday afternoon, a violent, fast-moving fire swept through a Canadian Armed Forces base in Wainwright, Alberta,” Carney told reporters on Sunday. “What followed was one of the worst tragedies for the forces in Canadian soil in peace time.”

The Department of National Defence say that there are no indications that the fire and explosion at CFB Wainwright was a terrorist attack.

A spokesperson shared that the incident remains under investigation.

CFB Wainwright is located approximately 210 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

CTV News has multiple journalists on the ground at CFB Wainwright and in surrounding communities, reporting confirmed details and providing accurate, up-to-the-minute updates.

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