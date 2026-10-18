4 dead in ‘one of the worst’ peacetime military tragedies: PM. Follow the ‘rapidly’ evolving situation here.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says four service members are dead and dozens others are wounded after an explosion resulted in a “violent, fast-moving fire” at a military base in Alberta on Saturday.
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire broke out in a training area at CFB Wainwright at approximately 4 p.m. local time Saturday before spreading rapidly beyond its boundaries.
“Yesterday afternoon, a violent, fast-moving fire swept through a Canadian Armed Forces base in Wainwright, Alberta,” Carney told reporters on Sunday. “What followed was one of the worst tragedies for the forces in Canadian soil in peace time.”
- Retired major-general says training at CFB Wainwright ‘as real as it can be’
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- Ontario ‘ready to help’ as four fatalities reported at Alberta military base
The Department of National Defence say that there are no indications that the fire and explosion at CFB Wainwright was a terrorist attack.
A spokesperson shared that the incident remains under investigation.
CFB Wainwright is located approximately 210 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
CTV News has multiple journalists on the ground at CFB Wainwright and in surrounding communities, reporting confirmed details and providing accurate, up-to-the-minute updates.
Follow along for live updates and key details
- Four dead, dozens wounded in explosion and fire
- Carney says situation evolving 'rapidly'
- Alberta Premier calls incident 'heartbreaking'
- Explosion at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, east of Edmonton
- Occurred at 4 p.m. local time, Saturday
- Military says "full extent of impact" still being assessed
- Ontario Premier Doug Ford offers recovery assistance
Code Orange lifted
Acute Care Alberta says all Code Orange activations have been lifted following the emergency response that involved health-care teams and emergency services in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Emergency Health Services Alberta deployed 30 units to Wainwright, including 22 ground ambulances, six fixed-wing and two rotary wing units.
Patients were transferred from the Wainwright Health Care Centre to the University of Alberta Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Foothills Medical Centre, and Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.
A Code Orange is activated when a mass casualty event occurs and the health-care system is put under pressure due to a higher volume of patients.
The code was activated for more than 10 hours before being lifted shortly before 1 p.m.
‘Largest accident’ ever seen: Military expert
“What we know so far is the conditions were very dangerous in a sense. It was very high winds,” Anthony Seaboyer said. “It was incredibly dry, and this just highlights how dangerous the job is that Canadian Armed Forces members are facing every day.”
He said the human element is the largest challenge, adding that it’s difficult to assess what caused the fire.
“The question is in what regard how much of the material or equipment is damaged at this point,” Seaboyer said.
Aftermath of fire at CFB Wainwright
Video from private property shows fire at CFB Wainwright
A video shared from a private property shows the fire that broke out near CFB Wainwright.
The video was taken one kilometre from CFB Wainwright on Saturday and shows flames actively burning in the area, with smoke billowing past.
Prime Minister Mark Carney described the flames on Sunday as "violent" and "fast-moving".
'Deeply saddened': former Alberta premier
A former Alberta premier said people hearing the news of the fire will be 'deeply saddened.'
"If you live in east central Alberta in the Wainwright area, this base is part of your life, " Jason Kenney told News Channel on Sunday. "You get to know the soldiers and the base staff (is) a very large part of the whole broader community out in that sparsely populated area."
Albertans, he added, have the highest attendance to Remembrance Day events and a "deep regard for the sacrifices taken by our men and women in uniform."
Nearly 40 EMS patients being treated: ER doctor
Wainwright incident ‘worst tragedy’: former NATO commander
“We are now dealing with the worst tragedy that I’ve seen in my entire career,” Fraser, a CTV military analyst and former commander of NATO forces in southern Afghanistan told CTV News Channel.
Fraser, who was posted at Wainwright and trained there extensively, said he had seen no indications the incident was anything other than an accident.
He said Canadian military bases have established safety procedures for live-fire and other training exercises. He expects those procedures to remain in place until investigators determine whether changes are needed.
“We learn from every incident,” he said.
Firefighters outside CFB Wainwright
'The nation is in mourning'
Maritime premiers offer condolences
"Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are part of Nova Scotia's fabric," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said in a Facebook post. "Nearly every Nova Scotian knows someone. They are our neighbours. Our kids go to school and play hockey together. They are dedicated community volunteers and they are our friends. Today all those who are suffering are in our prayers.”
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt said her heart goes out to everyone affected by this incident.
“Here in New Brunswick, CFB Gagetown is a big part of our province, and we know how tightly military service members and their families are woven into our communities,” she said in a Facebook post.
Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz extended his deepest condolences Sunday.
“To the first responders and medical teams who answered the call, thank you for your care and courage,” Prince Edward Island Premier Rob Lantz Lantz said in a Facebook post.
“Islanders have a proud history of service, and when members of the Canadian Armed Forces are hurting, we feel it too. Please keep everyone affected in your thoughts today, and check in on the military families and veterans in your community.”
Barrie-area mayoral candidate’s son critically injured
Cathy Keane, who’s running for mayor of Oro-Medonte, shared in a social media post on Sunday morning that her family received the news overnight that her eldest son is among the military personnel who have been critically injured.
Keane says while she is still in the mayoral race, she will be unable to continue door-knocking for the rest of the campaign as she is heading to Alberta.
“As a mother, right now I need to be with my son and family,” she says in the post.
Alberta's Smith calls Wainwright incident 'heartbreaking'
"The loss of life and injuries are heartbreaking. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I extend my deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and wish those who have been injured a full recovery. Our thoughts are also with the military personnel, families and colleagues facing uncertainty and grief during this incredibly difficult time," Smith said.
"I will be traveling to Edmonton today to meet with provincial ministers and federal officials. The Government of Alberta continues to work closely with the federal government and local authorities. We have convened our Emergency Management Cabinet Coordination Committee and the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre (PECC) has been activated to a level 3."
One of the worst tragedies in peace time
4 dead, dozens injured
Photographers on the ground have captured ambulances, paramedics and emergency personnel at the scene on Saturday night, treating the injured.
Carney now expected to speak at 12:15 p.m. EST
Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to speak on CFB Wainwright
Prime Minister Mark Carney to speak CFB Wainwright
Prime Minister Mark Carney will speak on the CFB Wainwright explosion.
Officials have not shared how many fatalities and injuries there are from Saturday's incident.
Resources for military families and staff impacted at CFB Wainwright
Families can come and connect in a safe and supportive space.
People needing additional support can call the Family Information Line at 1-800-866-4546 for free, confidential support 24 hour a day, seven days a week.
Ottawa rules out terrorism in CFB Wainwright incident
"As emergency responders continue their work and the situation continues to evolve, the full extent of the impact remains under assessment. Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin. We will not confirm casualty or injury details until that process is complete," Laura McIntyre-Grills wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
Code Orange activated for Wainwright response
"The frontline workers of EMS, Fire, Nursing, Physicians, STARS, Air Ambulance and all Allied health workers responded and continue to work in an exemplary and professional way," he wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.
"Out of respect for all affected by the tragedy, further information will come through official channels.”
Defence minister heads to Edmonton after CFB Wainwright incident
Defence Minister David McGuinty is on his way to Edmonton to receive a briefing on the latest developments following the incident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta.
In a post on X, McGuinty said the Department of National Defence continues to work closely with the Alberta government and local authorities.
He thanked first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members and provincial officials for their efforts, adding: “To the families and everyone in Wainwright: Canada stands with you.”
I am on my way to Edmonton. I will get briefed on the latest developments regarding the terrible incident that occurred at CFB Wainwright.— David McGuinty (@DavidMcGuinty) October 18, 2026
The Department of National Defence continues to work closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Thank you to first…
NATO offers condolences after tragedy at CFB Wainwright
In a post on X, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of the NATO Military Committee, said: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, and our wishes for a full recovery to all the injured.”
Dragone said the victims “served our common security” and added that “all 32 Allied Chiefs of Defence stand with you and the Canadian Armed Forces.”
He also thanked first responders, medical staff and the people of Wainwright for their “courage and solidarity.”
On behalf of the NATO Military Committee, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the tragedy at CFB Wainwright, and our wishes for a full recovery to all the injured.— Admiral Giuseppe CAVO DRAGONE - NATO CMC (@CMC_NATO) October 18, 2026
Wainwright is where Canadian soldiers, and so many… pic.twitter.com/3zdIR9k9g5
Edmonton mayor responds to Wainwright incident
"On behalf of the Edmonton City Council and all Edmontonians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with the loved ones and first responders who are supporting them during this difficult time," Knack wrote.
"I have been in contact with the offices of the Premier and Prime Minister, as well as the Mayor of Wainwright, Mayor Bruce Pugh, and have offered Edmonton's unwavering support."
Paramedics in Wainwright
High winds caused fire to spread
Officials said it crossed the base fence earlier Saturday and was being managed south of Wainwright.
Crews fought a volatile situation as parts of the province saw wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Saturday.
MD of Wainwright information officers told CTV News Edmonton on Saturday that the spread was under control late night.
Emergency response after fire
Injured person loaded into ambulance
‘Significant’ EMS resources required: Acute Care Alberta
Albertans were asked to avoid the University of Alberta Hospital ER if possible.
A CTV News Edmonton camera captured a steady stream of ambulances and medical personnel at the Wainwright Health Centre, which sits beside the district’s high school.
STARS Air Ambulance dispatched two air ambulances from Saskatoon and Edmonton.
Helicopters and two aircrafts landed on the nearby medevac site late Saturday night. Parachutes could be seen coming in from the sky to the school.
Multiple ambulances seen in Wainwright Saturday night
Danielle Smith responds to Wainwright fire
"Alberta’s government is in close contact with the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney as this situation evolves," Smith wrote on X.
"Thank you to the first responders and all those providing care and support to those affected."
Ontario's Marit Stiles expresses support for families
Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is also expressing her condolences to Canadian Armed Forces members and their families following Saturday’s deadly explosion.
In a statement, Stiles acknowledged the uncertainty facing military families as officials continue assessing the extent of the tragedy.
“I cannot imagine the weight of this news for families with loved ones in the service. Canadians stand with you,” she said.
Stiles also thanked first responders and health-care workers treating those injured in the incident, adding that she joins Canadians across the country in awaiting further information
Ontario ready to help following deadly explosion
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is offering the province’s support following an explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta that resulted in an unknown number of fatalities and injuries.
In a statement posted to social media Sunday, Ford expressed his sympathies to those affected, including members of the Canadian Armed Forces and emergency crews responding to the incident.
“As Canadians, let’s come together to support our brave men and women in uniform, who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms and our country,” Ford said.
He added that Ontario stands "ready to help" with recovery efforts.
“"Ontario stands ready to help"”Premier Doug Ford
Mark Carney in 'close contact' with Danielle Smith
Unknown number of casualties, injuries
The Canadian military has not released details on the number of casualties and injuries from the explosion on Saturday.
In a statement released early Sunday, the Canadian Armed Forces states that "the full extent of the impact remains under assessment."
“Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin." the statement reads.
CAF stated that they would not release details on casualties or injuries until that process was complete.