VIENNA - A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-canceled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said an 18-year-old was taken into custody after allegedly being in contact with the main suspect.



Austrian public broadcaster PRF says Karner announced the arrest during an unrelated news conference Friday.



Authorities say the plot appeared to be inspired by the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.



Investigators found bomb-making materials at one of the suspects' homes.



Officials say a suspected has confessed to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."

