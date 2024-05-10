4000 people are expected to attend this year's St. Clair College and University of Windsor Alumni and Student Pow Wow.

The three-day event kicked off Friday morning at the college's sportsplex.



Tina Jacobs is the Indigenous Learning Advisor at the college and helped organize the event.



She says the event is a celebration of Indigenous culture and heritage.



It features traditional drumming, dance performances as well as a showcase of Indigenous crafts and cuisine.



"They'll be different dance styles shown," says Jacobs. "There will be different dances that will be taught and people will be asked to learn. We have about 30 vendors here and we have some food stands."

The 3rd annual St. Clair College and University of Windsor Alumni and Student Pow Wow is underway at the college’s sportsplex. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/S6iKFpNTux — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) May 10, 2024

She's hoping the event brings awareness and brings the community together.



"I just want to bring awareness of the Indigenous culture and have everyone in the community brought together to share this, to experience a pow wow, to learn about it and our Indigenous youth to be proud of their culture," she says.



Jacobs says it's the third year for the pow wow.



"So many people were calling, asking about it like even the Windsor community is hearing about it and they're like what is this, where is this, is it free, can we come," says Jacobs. "It's bigger, it's getting bigger."



The university and college have both hosted the event.



Last year's pow wow was held at the university.



In past years, the pow wow has attracted about 2000 people.



The event wraps up on Sunday.

