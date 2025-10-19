The UHC Hub of Opportunities is welcoming the public to the Ciociaro Club next week for the 3rd annual Pastabilities Luncheon.

It's a pasta fundraiser that supports UHC’s food initiatives, including the Food Bank, Community Kitchen, and Plentiful Harvest Food Rescue Program.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, UHC Hub of Opportunities CEO June Muir says over 20 local restaurants are taking part in the fundraiser and will be serving their best pasta dish.

"We have 22 or 23 local restaurants that will gather at the Ciociaro Club; they're going to prepare their best pasta dish," says Muir.

She says 100 per cent of the money raised goes back into food initiative programs.

"You'll get a container, you can taste three, you can vote for your fan fav, and you know what, you're going to enjoy a dinner, and you're going to leave knowing that now you made a difference and someone else is going to enjoy a meal," she says.

Muir says there are a lot of myths and misconceptions about who utilizes a food bank.

"If you're earning minimum wage and you're paying rent and hydro, there's not a lot left over for food, and food is what keeps everybody going," says Muir. "That's how you go to work; that's how children learn. So this is why it's so important that we all come together on October 20."

Last year's event attracted over 1,000 people.

The event takes place on Monday, October 20, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased in advance online or at the door.

According to UHC, the Windsor Essex Food Bank Association recorded over 235,000 visits last year.

Of the visits, 30% were children.