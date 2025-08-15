A busy weekend expected at the Ciociaro Club as the 39th annual Madonna Di Canneto Festival kicks off.

The event features a range of religious programs and festival programs for everyone to take part in.

Religious programming will see a procession from the Chapel, Holy Mass, a candlelight Mass, and more.

Festival programming will see a BBQ and picnic take place with a range of food options, folklore dancing, choir groups, games for children, live entertainment, and more.

Nick Montanaro, general manager of the Ciociaro Club of Windsor, says there's something for everyone.

"It'll start in the morning with a religious Mass, we have the bishop coming from London to do the Mass in the morning. There will be a procession right after the Mass. We've got great food, lots of events for kids to do, and it's an all around great family experience for everyone."

He says they're expecting approximately 5,000 attendees.

"So we have buses that come from all over different areas, we've got the Greater Toronto Area buses, we've got buses that come from the U.S. as well."

Montanaro says they have a range of food available.

"We've got pizza, lasagna, sausage, rapini, BBQ ribs, chicken, and a lot of great desserts, we've got ice cream, Italian coffee, and it's going to be a fun day for all."

Montanaro adds that anyone is welcome to attend the event.

The event will kick off Sunday, August 17, at 10 a.m. with the Holy Mass and will run late into the evening, with fireworks to follow.

More information on the event can be found on the Ciociaro Club website.