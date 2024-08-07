A 39-year-old from LaSalle has been arrested and charged following a collision.

Around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Lakeshore Ontario Provincial Police received a report of a collision in the parking lot of the Belle River Marina on Lake Street in Lakeshore.

Police attended the scene and located the driver who had allegedly struck a parked security vehicle.

OPP believed the driver had previously consumed alcohol, and was placed under arrest and taken to a local detachment for further testing.

The driver was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80.

Police state the accused was released from custody and will appear in a Windsor court later this month.