Provincial Police have provided the ages of two individuals who died in a boating incident this weekend.

Lambton OPP state that two individuals, a 39-year-old of Chatham and a 53-year-old of Stoney Point were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday evening around 6 p.m., OPP, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton, and the United States Coast Guard responded to a report of a single boating collision on Pocket Bay in Walpole Island First Nation.

The OPP continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.