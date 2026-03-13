LONDON — Police in London, Ont., are investigating a surge in overdoses over a 24-hour period after a suspect allegedly handed out a free substance to a number of people.

Police say officers responded to 39 calls about overdoses, including a "concerning concentration" of incidents in the city's downtown core, between Wednesday and Thursday.

Investigators say they learned a suspect driving a vehicle offered a free substance to people downtown before fleeing the area.

They say several people required medical attention after ingesting the substance.

Police believe a toxic supply of illegal drugs is being circulated in the community and say they are working to determine its origin and identify those responsible in order to prevent further harm.

Police are urging anyone who may have received the free substance not to use it.