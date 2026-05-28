38-year-old woman charged after minivan strikes parked cars and tree

A minivan hits two parked vehicles and a tree in the 1800 block of Jefferson Boulevard on May 28, 2026.

A 38-year-old woman has been charged after a minivan struck two parked vehicles and a tree in the city’s east end.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, Windsor Police responded to a report of a vehicle collision in the 1800 block of Jefferson Boulevard.

Through investigation, officers determined that a minivan was driving southbound on Jefferson Blvd. when it struck two parked cars before mounting the sidewalk and crashing into a tree in front of a home.

The minivan sustained significant front-end damage. A passenger in the minivan was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two parked vehicles, which were unoccupied at the time of the collision, sustained heavy damage.

As a result, the woman has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.