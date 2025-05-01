After a lengthy investigation, a 38-year-old man is facing over 50 charges.

Essex County Ontario Provincial Police started a break and enter investigation in August 2024.

The OPP, along with the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit, investigated 18 "smash and grab" break and enters that occurred at various businesses between August 29, 2024, to January 13, 2025 in Kingsville and Leamington.

As a result, the man from Wheatley has been charged with two counts of break and enter with intent to commit indictable offence, eight counts of possession of break-in instruments, 14 counts of disguise with intent, 16 counts of break and enter to commit theft, and 16 counts of mischief under $5,000.

The accused has been released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in June.